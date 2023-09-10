iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India: Check likely rate ahead of Apple event 2023
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 10, 2023
With just two days left until the Apple event 2023, all eyes are on the iPhone 15 lineup. The event promises major upgrades for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This has led to speculation of possible price hikes in India.
The spotlight is on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Various sources suggest that these models might come with increased price tags.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max price may see an even steeper increase, possibly by up to $200, with a starting price of $1299. iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India could mean Rs. 159,900, compared to Rs. 139,900 for iPhone 14 Pro Max.
It's important to remember that the information shared about the entire iPhone 15 series is based on leaks and rumors, none of this information has been confirmed by any official source.
To know the official prices of these smartphones, you will have to wait until the Apple 2023 event when the iPhone 15 series is expected to be officially launched.
The Apple event 2023 date is September 12, 2023. As it draws near, the potential price increases for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in India have generated much speculation. Stay tuned.