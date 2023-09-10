iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India: Check likely rate ahead of Apple event 2023

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 10, 2023
Photo Credit: AP

With just two days left until the Apple event 2023, all eyes are on the iPhone 15 lineup. The event promises major upgrades for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This has led to speculation of possible price hikes in India.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The spotlight is on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Various sources suggest that these models might come with increased price tags.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Unsplash

DigiTimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin indicated the likelihood of a "major price hike" for both the iPhone 15 Pro models compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

So, how much can these upgrades potentially cost consumers in India and what will the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India be? 

Photo Credit: HT Tech

A 9to5Mac report says iPhone 15 Pro price may increase by $100 and start at $1099. iPhone 15 Pro price in India would mean Rs. 139,900, as opposed to last year's Rs. 129,900 for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Check More
Photo Credit: Unsplash

The iPhone 15 Pro Max price may see an even steeper increase, possibly by up to $200, with a starting price of $1299. iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India could mean Rs. 159,900, compared to Rs. 139,900 for iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Photo Credit: Usplash

It's important to remember that the information shared about the entire iPhone 15 series is based on leaks and rumors, none of this information has been confirmed by any official source. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

To know the official prices of these smartphones, you will have to wait until the Apple 2023 event when the iPhone 15 series is expected to be officially launched.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Apple event 2023 date is September 12, 2023. As it draws near, the potential price increases for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in India have generated much speculation. Stay tuned.

Check out related web stories:
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price in India: As Apple event 2023 looms large, know what to expect
Apple event September 12: Check out all the speculations about the iPhone 15 launch
iPhone 15 Pro Max release setback ahead of Apple 2023 event
View more