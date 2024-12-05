iPhone 15 price slashed by 15% on Flipkart: Check out latest offers

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Grab iPhone 15 at a discounted price on Flipkart along with bank and exchange offers. 

Photo Credit: Apple

Did you know? iPhone 15 became the most popular and best-selling smartphone of 2024 globally. 

Photo Credit: Apple

Despite being the standard Apple model, iPhone 15 upgrades and advanced features managed to grab attention in the market.

Photo Credit: reuters

Now, the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart, check the details to know more.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 originally retails for Rs.69900 for a 128GB variant. However, it's available at a discounted price of Rs.58999 on Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Apple

Alongside a 15% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to get additional benefits.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Photo Credit: Apple

With Flipkart UPI or any UPI transaction, Flipkart is also offering Rs.1000 off on iPhone 15.

Photo Credit: Apple

With exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.53200 off on iPhone 15. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s working conditions.

Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 Plus price drops by 18% on Flipkart: Check out deals and discounts
iPhone 15 Pro price drops by Rs.30000 on Flipkart: Check out the latest offers
iPhone 14 price drops on Amazon amid Black Friday Sale: Check out latest offers
iPhone 17 Pro launch in 2025: Know about 5 biggest design changes
View more