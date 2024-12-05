iPhone 15 price slashed by 15% on Flipkart: Check out latest offers
Published Dec 05, 2024
Grab iPhone 15 at a discounted price on Flipkart along with bank and exchange offers.
Did you know? iPhone 15 became the most popular and best-selling smartphone of 2024 globally.
Despite being the standard Apple model, iPhone 15 upgrades and advanced features managed to grab attention in the market.
Now, the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart, check the details to know more.
iPhone 15 originally retails for Rs.69900 for a 128GB variant. However, it's available at a discounted price of Rs.58999 on Flipkart.
Alongside a 15% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to get additional benefits.
Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
With Flipkart UPI or any UPI transaction, Flipkart is also offering Rs.1000 off on iPhone 15.
With exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.53200 off on iPhone 15. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s working conditions.
