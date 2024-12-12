iPhone 15 price slashed by 15% on Flipkart: Check out latest offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 12, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Grab the iPhone 15 at a promising price from Flipkart with exciting exchange and bank offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
With the new iPhone 16 series taking the market by storm, older-generation iPhones are experiencing huge price drops.
Photo Credit: Apple
Currently, iPhone 15 model is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price.
Photo Credit: reuters
Here’s how you can get the iPhone 15 at a much lower price from Flipkart.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 is priced at Rs.69900 for a 128GB storage variant. But, buyers can get it for just Rs,58999 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
In addition to a 15% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of iPhone 15.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is offering 10% off up to Rs.750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 6 and 9-month tenure.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail flat Rs.450 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 3 months tenure.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, with exchange offers, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.55000 off on iPhone 15.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 Plus price drops by 18% on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 13 price drops by 24% on Amazon: Check out latest offers and discounts
iPhone 17 Pro launch in 2025: Know about 5 biggest design changes
Apple December releases: iOS 18.2, visionOS 2.2, and more to roll out this month.
View more