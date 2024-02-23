Save big on iPhone 15 Pro! Get it for just Rs. 127990 on Amazon

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 23, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, don't miss the amazing offer on the iPhone 15 Pro on Amazon. Find out about the lowered price and ways to save big.

Photo Credit: Amazon

iPhone 15 Pro Price Drop: The iPhone 15 Pro just got more affordable. The 128GB version used to cost Rs. 134,900, but now it's only Rs. 127,990. That's a substantial 5 percent discount!

Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon

But there's more! You can further lower the price by trading in your old phone and taking advantage of special bank deals. This is your chance to own the iPhone 15 Pro at a fantastic price.

Photo Credit: Apple

Trade in your old phone and enjoy up to Rs. 27000 off on the iPhone 15 Pro. The amount you save depends on your old phone's model and condition. Check if this deal is available in your area by entering your PIN code.

Photo Credit: AP

And that's not all! Use your HDFC Bank Credit Card to get an instant Rs. 3000 discount on a minimum purchase of Rs. 80940. If you have an HSBC Credit Card, you can also snag an instant Rs. 150 off on EMI transactions.

Photo Credit: Apple

Plus, If you have an HSBC Credit Card then you can get an instant Rs. 150 off on EMI transactions. 

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Specs: The iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Apple's enhanced A17 Pro processor and includes a 3,274 mAh battery. Capture stunning photos with its triple camera setup, including a 48MP main camera.

Photo Credit: Apple

Don't miss out on these incredible offers to save big on your iPhone 15 Pro purchase. Head to Amazon and grab your deal before it's gone.

Check Product
Check related web stories:
5 massive asteroids to pass Earth in the coming days, says NASA; Check speed, size, more
Weekend OTT watchlist: From Poacher to Malaikottai Vaaliban: Know what to stream online
Google introduces a new design interface for its login page; Know what’s new
Cal.com: Know how this productivity tool can keep you on track at work; it is free for individuals
View more