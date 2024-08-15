iPhone 16 series launch soon: 10 Things to know about new-gen iPhones
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 15, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The iPhone 16 series is launching next month with several new features and upgrades.
Photo Credit: Sonny Dickson/X
This year Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series on September 10, 2024. This year, the new-gen iPhones are expected to come with several upgrades.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may offer 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes with thinner bezels.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may feature vertically placed camera sensors. However, no other upgrades are expected.
Photo Credit: AP
iPhone 16 series is expected to get larger batteries with faster charging speeds of 40W and 20W with wireless charging.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to get an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a super telephoto periscope camera.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may support Wi-Fi 6E, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro models support Wi-Fi 7 for faster connection.
Photo Credit: Sonny Dickson/ X
The iPhone 16 models are to be equipped with A18 series chips with an upgraded neural engine to support Apple Intelligence.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
iPhone 16 Pro models may feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X75 modem for faster 5G connectivity.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple is rumoured to integrate a new micro-lens technology for improved brightness on an OLED panel. This may also result in lesser power consumption.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely include a new thermal design with metal battery casings that will reduce overheating issues.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 13 available at 12% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest bank and exchange offers
iPhone 16 Pro launch on September 10: 5 biggest upgrades to expect
iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence features: Know what AI features are coming to iOS 18.1
iPhone 16 Pro Max upgrades: Know what’s coming ahead of September launch
View more