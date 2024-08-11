iPhone 16 Pro launch on September 10: 5 biggest upgrades to expect
Know how Apple plans to upgrade the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.
The iPhone 16 series is expected to make its debut on September 10, based on previous launch trends.
Like previous years, Apple will again announce four models, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Let’s have a look at what 5 biggest upgrades coming to the iPhone 16 Pro models.
The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get an increased screen size of 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch respectively.
The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be powered by A18 Pro chipset for powerful performance and multitasking abilities.
All iPhone 16 models are getting an upgraded charging of 40W from last year’s 20W charging.
The iPhone 16 Pro models are to be powered by Apple Intelligence for AI-related tasks and features.
The iPhone 16 Pro are expected to get an upgraded camera system with the iPhone 16 Pro Max getting a new tetraprism lens.
