Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1000 MT6889 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹29,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000 MT6889 Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5500 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000 MT6889

Front Camera 50 MP

Battery 5500 mAh

Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5500 mAh Camera Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Pixel Density 387 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand Motorola

Launch Date August 23, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 7 nm

Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A77 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1000 MT6889 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?