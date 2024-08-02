Motorola Edge 50 launched: 8 things to know about the mid-range smartphone
Published Aug 02, 2024
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Planning to buy a decent mid-range smartphone? Know what Motorola Edge 50 has in store.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The Motorola Edge 50 made its debut on August 1, 2024, with several unique features. The smartphone comes in Jungle Green, Pantone Peach Fuzz, and Koala Grey colourways.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The Motorola Edge 50 features a vegan leather back and the Koala Grey colour variant has a vegan suede back material.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch pOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 1900nits of peak brightness.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The Motorola Edge 50 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
It runs on Hello UI based on Android 14 and Motorola claims to offer 2 years of software and 3 years of security updates.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The Edge 50 comes with a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP Sony-Lytia 700C main camera and a 32MP selfie camera.
Photo Credit: Flipkatrt
The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The Motorola Edge 50 comes in only one storage variant of 8B RAM and 256GB storage. Therefore, it is priced at rs.27999.
