Motorola Edge 50 launched: 8 things to know about the mid-range smartphone

Check related web stories:

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched in India: Know 5 unique features of the new foldable smartphone

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launched: 8 things to know about this smartphone- Camera, display and more

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to iQOO Z9x: Check out 5 smartphones launched this week

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launched with IP68 in India: 10 things to know