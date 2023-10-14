Motorola Edge 50 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Motorola Edge 50 Motorola Edge 50 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹29,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Motorola Edge 50 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Front Camera 50 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Display Type OLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 395 ppi General Launch Date September 17, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Motorola

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Cortex A710 + 2.36 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

RAM 12 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

