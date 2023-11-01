Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 54,990 in India with 64 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹54,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 48 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G Price in India The starting price for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G in India is Rs. 54,990. This is the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G in India is Rs. 54,990. This is the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Front Camera 48 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 48 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 387 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Display Type AMOLED General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date September 21, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Motorola Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Architecture 64 bit

RAM 12 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno 730 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

