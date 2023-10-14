Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 56,990 in India with 200 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹56,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.85 inches (17.4 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Rear Camera 200 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 50 MP + 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 50 MP + 8 MP

Rear Camera 200 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Display 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Dual

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Image Resolution 16000 x 12000 Pixels

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera 8 MP Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)

Pixel Density 384 ppi

Display Type P-OLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand Motorola

Launch Date August 24, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Performance Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Adreno 730

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

RAM 12 GB

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

