OnePlus 13 specs and features: Know what’s coming ahead of launch

Check related web stories:

OnePlus 12 coming in new colour variants in India: Here’s everything you need to know

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 11R; here are top 5 smartphone deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024

Top smartphone launches in April: OnePlus Nord CE4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more

OnePlus Nord CE 4 hands-on look: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone