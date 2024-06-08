OnePlus 13 specs and features: Know what’s coming ahead of launch
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 08, 2024
Photo Credit: OnePlus
Check out the leaked and rumoured specs of the upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus 13 is speculated to launch this year in October and leaks about the smartphone have already started to surface.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
The OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by the upcoming snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
It is expected to offer 12 GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, however, the storage variants are yet to be revealed.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
The OnePlus 13 is expected to be backed by a 5400 mAh battery and it may support 100W charging.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
In terms of camera, it will likely feature a 50MP triple camera setup. It may also include a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
Check Product
Photo Credit: OnePlus
The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a micro-curved WQHD+ panel with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
Photo Credit: Amazon
It is also speculated that the OnePlus 13 may support Google’s Gemini Ultra AI for powerful AI features.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
In terms of pricing the OnePlus 12 was announced with a starting price of Rs.64999. However, for OnePlus 13 it is yet to be determined.
Check related web stories:
OnePlus 12 coming in new colour variants in India: Here’s everything you need to know
iPhone 13 to OnePlus 11R; here are top 5 smartphone deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
Top smartphone launches in April: OnePlus Nord CE4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more
OnePlus Nord CE 4 hands-on look: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
View more