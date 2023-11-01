Oneplus 13 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 89,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus 13 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 390 ppi

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) General Operating System Android v13

Brand OnePlus

Launch Date December 7, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 12 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Graphics Adreno 730 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

