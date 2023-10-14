Oneplus Nord 4 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Nord 4 OnePlus Nord 4 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 32,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Key Specs
Price ₹32,999 (speculated)
Internal Memory 128 GB
Display 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
Front Camera 32 MP
Battery 4500 mAh
Operating System Android v12
RAM 8 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus Nord 4 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Display 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)

Battery 4500 mAh

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 4500 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Display Display Type Fluid AMOLED

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Pixel Density 409 ppi

Screen Size 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Launch Date November 23, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand OnePlus

Operating System Android v12

Custom UI Oxygen OS Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

Fabrication 6 nm

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

