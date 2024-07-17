OnePlus Nord 4 launched with 5 BIG upgrades in the under ₹30,000 mobile phone category
Planning to buy the OnePlus Nord 4? Know about these 5 unique offerings which set the smartphone apart from other Nord-series devices.
OnePlus Nord 4 finally made its debut on July 16 with a new design, upgraded specifications, and features.
This is the fourth generation of the Nord series smartphone and the entire generation has gained much recognition from the users.
Here are 5 things you need to know about the newly launched OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone.
OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone features a metal unibody, making it the first smartphone with an integrated design in the segment. It is the sleek Nord-series smartphone ever introduced with only a 0.80cm body.
The Nord 4 is integrated with OnePlus Intelligence and on-device AI which offers features such as AI Best Face, AI Clear Face, AI Audio Summary, AI Article Summary, AI Erase, and more.