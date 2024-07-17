OnePlus Nord 4 launched with 5 BIG upgrades in the under 30,000 mobile phone category

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Aishwarya Panda
Published Jul 17, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Planning to buy the OnePlus Nord 4? Know about these 5 unique offerings which set the smartphone apart from other Nord-series devices.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

OnePlus Nord 4 finally made its debut on July 16 with a new design, upgraded specifications, and features.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

This is the fourth generation of the Nord series smartphone and the entire generation has gained much recognition from the users.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Here are 5 things you need to know about the newly launched OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone features a metal unibody, making it the first smartphone with an integrated design in the segment. It is the sleek Nord-series smartphone ever introduced with only a 0.80cm body.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The Nord 4 is integrated with OnePlus Intelligence and on-device AI which offers features such as AI Best Face, AI Clear Face, AI Audio Summary, AI Article Summary, AI Erase, and more.

Check Product
Photo Credit: HT Tech

The smartphone also offers an Aqua Touch feature enabling users to use the device even with wet hands.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

With Nord 4, OnePlus claims that it offers faster 5G network recovery and reduces network drops with the help of AI.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Lastly, OnePlus will offer the longest software support for a Nord smartphone with 4 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security upgrades, making the smartphone future-ready. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Surprisingly all these new features are available at just Rs.29999, making it a competitive smartphone in the segment.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Therefore, with a new generation of Nord, users can take advantage of AI features, premium-like design, powerful performance, and more at an affordable price. 

Check related web stories:
5 alternatives to Realme GT 6 from OnePlus, Samsung and others under 40,000 that you can buy
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch on June 24: 6 things to know about this smartphone
OnePlus Nord 4 launch soon in India: Check out specs, features, and more
OnePlus 13 specs and features: Know what’s coming ahead of launch
View more