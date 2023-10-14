Oneplus Nord Ce 4 Lite 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 21,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus Nord Ce 4 Lite 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 24 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Capacity 5100 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Screen Size 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 398 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type AMOLED General Launch Date November 23, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand OnePlus Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)

Graphics Adreno 618

Fabrication 8 nm

RAM 8 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

