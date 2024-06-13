Oppo F27 Pro Plus 256gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 30,000 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB now with free delivery.

OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 30,000 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB now with free delivery.

OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB Variants & Price

The price for the OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB in India is Rs. 30,000. This is the OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink. The status of OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check