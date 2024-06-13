 Oppo F27 Pro Plus 256gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 13 Jun 2024

OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB

OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 30,000 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB now with free delivery.
4/5
Midnight Navy Dusk Pink
256 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB Variants & Price

The price for the OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB in India is Rs. 30,000.  This is the OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink. The status of OPPO F27 Pro Plus 256GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

64 MP + 2 MP

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 256gb Expert Review

EXPERT RATING 4/5
Pros
  • Build quality and durability
  • Large and sharp display
  • Long-lasting battery
  • AI features
Cons
  • Heavy on bloatware
  • Average camera quality

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is a durable and stylish phone with a long-lasting battery, but its camera system and software could be better. 

Read More

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 256gb Latest Update

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 256gb Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
10
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    64 MP + 2 MP

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 67W: 56 % in 20 minutes

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Build Material

    Back: Leathe

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Height

    162.7 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP69

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    177 grams

  • Colours

    Midnight Navy, Dusk Pink

  • Width

    74.3 mm

  • Resolution

    1080x2412 px (FHD+)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.65 %

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS

  • Brand

    OPPO

  • Launch Date

    June 13, 2024 (Official)

  • Resolution

    64 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle (81° field-of-view), Primary Camera(2" sensor size, 0.7µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Extra HD

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Image Resolution

    9000 x 7000 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.966 W/kg, Body: 0.718 W/kg

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MC4

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

Last updated date: 15 July 2024
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 256gb
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender