iPhone 15 price drops by 15% on Flipkart: Check out latest bank offers and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 18, 2024
Flipkart is offering huge discounts on the iPhone 15 model, check out bank and exchange offers.
Want the latest iPhone 15 before the launch of the new iPhone 16 series? Then now is the best time to get an older-generation iPhone.
While the iPhone 15 is the latest offering by Apple, but in just 2 months it will reveal the new generation, making the price for the older generation drop significantly.
Now, on Flipkart, the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discounted price, check deals.
The iPhone 15 retails for Rs.79990 for a 128GB storage variant. However, on Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.67999.
This means that Flipkart is offering a huge 14 percent discount on iPhone 15.
You can further avail bank and exchange offers to reduce the already discounted price of the iPhone.
You can get Rs.1000 off on selected bank credit cards on non-EMI transactions.
Lastly, with the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.55000 off. However, the value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
