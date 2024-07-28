Pixel 9 Pro Fold to launch soon: Know what to expect from new gen Google Foldable
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 28, 2024
Know how Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold could be a competitive smartphone in the foldable market.
Google will announce the Pixel 9 series officially on August 13 with four models, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Google has also confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be launched in India with a new design and upgraded specs.
However, is the expected upgrade enough to make it stand out from the crowd or to compete with smartphones like Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus Open, and others?
Here 4 things which Google needs to focus on to make the Pixel 9 Pro Fold competitive in the Foldable market.
Customised AI features: Google should bring AI features which are only developed for foldable smartphones, making it stand out from the crowd.
Longer battery life: Foldable smartphones have a very decent battery life, therefore, including a bigger battery size could come as an advantage.
Avoid price hikes: Google should avoid price hikes as the competition in the market is growing and having higher prices could cloud buyers' judgement.
Lightweight: The last most crucial factor Google should consider is making the smartphone less bulky and lightweight.
