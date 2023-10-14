Google Pixel 9 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 67,990 in India with 108 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Google Pixel 9 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Google Pixel 9 Pro in India is Rs. 67,990. This is the Google Pixel 9 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Google Pixel 9 Pro in India is Rs. 67,990. This is the Google Pixel 9 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Google Pixel 9 Pro (12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)

Google Pixel 9 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5500 mAh

Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Rear Camera 108 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP

Front Camera 24 MP Battery Capacity 5500 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Display Type Super AMOLED General Brand Google

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 25, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3 Performance Graphics Adreno 730

Fabrication 4 nm

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

RAM 12 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 512 GB

Expandable Memory No

