 Google Pixel 9 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Google Mobile Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 67,990 in India with 108 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
GooglePixel9Pro_Display_6.65inches(16.89cm)
1/1 GooglePixel9Pro_Display_6.65inches(16.89cm)
Key Specs
₹67,990 (speculated)
512 GB
6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
108 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP
24 MP
5500 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
See full specifications
Add to compare
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Google Pixel 9 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Google Pixel 9 Pro in India is Rs. 67,990.  This is the Google Pixel 9 Pro base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Google Pixel 9 Pro in India is Rs. 67,990.  This is the Google Pixel 9 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Google Pixel 9 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5500 mAh
  • 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 108 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP
  • 24 MP
Battery
  • 5500 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 24 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
  • 396 ppi
  • Super AMOLED
General
  • Google
  • Android v13
  • December 25, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.3
Performance
  • Adreno 730
  • 4 nm
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 12 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Google
Icon
Google Pixel 7A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Charcoal, Sea, Snow
Add to compare
₹ 43,999
Check Details
Google Pixel 7 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Obsidian, Lemongrass, Snow
Add to compare
₹ 49,999
Check Details
Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G
(12 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Obsidian, Snow, Hazel
Add to compare
₹ 58,999
Check Details
Google Pixel 6A
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Charcoal, Chalk
Add to compare
₹ 26,499
Check Details
View All Google Mobiles Icon
Google Pixel 9 Pro Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Green, Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, Lime
Add to compare
₹ 61,890
Check Details
Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G
(12 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Obsidian, Snow, Hazel
Add to compare
₹ 58,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S22
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Green, Pink, Phantom White, Phantom Black
Add to compare
₹ 50,450
Check Details
Xiaomi 13 Pro
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Ceramic White, Ceramic Black
Add to compare
₹ 74,999
Check Details
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red
Add to compare
₹ 72,999
Check Details
Apple iPhone X
(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Silver, Space Grey
Add to compare
₹ 64,266
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Blue, Pink Gold, Graphite, Bora Purple
Add to compare
₹ 62,999
Check Details
Xiaomi 15 Pro
(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 68,990
Check Details
Xiaomi 15
(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 57,990
Check Details

Google Videos

View all Icon
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs! Icon
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023

Google Pixel 9 Pro News

Icon
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Astonishing deal! Google Pixel 7 pro price falls to LOWEST at 30250
13 Oct 2023
Google Pixel 7a
Upcoming Google Pixel 8a display, design leaked
10 Oct 2023
Google Pixel 8 series
Pixel 8 too pricey, will Google launch a budget Pixel phone?
09 Oct 2023
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app is simply awesome! Check how hot your tea is
05 Oct 2023
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 price in India: Know how much you will need to pay
05 Oct 2023
Made by Google
10 things you should know about the Made by Google event: Pixel 8 series, Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds, more
04 Oct 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Google Pixel 9 Pro