Google Pixel 9 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 49,990 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹49,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP
24 MP
5100 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Google Pixel 9 Price in India

The starting price for the Google Pixel 9 in India is Rs. 49,990.  This is the Google Pixel 9 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Google Pixel 9 in India is Rs. 49,990.  This is the Google Pixel 9 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Google Pixel 9

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Google Pixel 9 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
  • 5100 mAh
  • 24 MP
  • 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5100 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 24 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
Display
  • 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 396 ppi
  • AMOLED
General
  • Google
  • December 29, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 4 nm
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • Adreno 730
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Sensors
  • Yes
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
    Google Pixel 9