Google Pixel 9 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 49,990 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹49,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Google Pixel 9 Price in India The starting price for the Google Pixel 9 in India is Rs. 49,990. This is the Google Pixel 9 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Google Pixel 9 in India is Rs. 49,990. This is the Google Pixel 9 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Google Pixel 9 (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) Pixel 7a 5G Pixel 7a 5G (Charcoal, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Google Pixel 9 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 24 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Display Type AMOLED General Brand Google

Launch Date December 29, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Fabrication 4 nm

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Adreno 730

RAM 8 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

