Poco F6 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

POCO F6 POCO F6 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 36,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

POCO F6 Price in India The starting price for the POCO F6 in India is Rs. 36,990. This is the POCO F6 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Poco F6 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 50 MP Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera Display Pixel Density 392 ppi

Display Type Super AMOLED

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date November 15, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand POCO Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Nano Performance CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)

Graphics Adreno 619

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm

RAM 8 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

