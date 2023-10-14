Samsung Galaxy M55 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 32,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹32,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G in India is Rs. 32,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G in India is Rs. 32,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy M55 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Battery 6000 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) Battery Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Pixel Density 388 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date September 17, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Graphics Adreno 660

Fabrication 5 nm Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

