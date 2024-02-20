Samsung Galaxy S23 is available at 28 pct discount on Amazon; Check all deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 20, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check out this huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 on Amazon and take advantage of other bank offers too.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buying a premium smartphone at a reasonable rate is mostly dependent on luck as e-commerce platforms provide such huge discounts rarely.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
If you are looking for such premium devices, then Amazon is providing a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Buy here
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is originally priced at Rs.89999 for the 128GB variant, however, you can get it for Rs.64999 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Samsung
This means, Amazon is giving a massive discount of 28 percent on the Galaxy S23 model.
Photo Credit: Samsung
You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by availing bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Samsung
You can get a flat Rs.5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.25000.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Also, get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750 on Citibank Card Non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Samsung
While purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S23, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
With the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.26950 off on the Galaxy S23.
Photo Credit: Samsung
However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
Grab 33 pct discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra! Check deals and offers
Samsung Galaxy S24 gets spanking new photos feature - colorize your black-and-white images now
Samsung Galaxy S24 announced! Check price in India, US, UK, UAE, Canada
Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra launched; Check innovative features, prices
View more