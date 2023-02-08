 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5g 512gb Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G 512GB

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G 512GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 91,899 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 512 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G 512GB now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹91,899
    512 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP
    12 MP
    4700 mAh
    Android v13
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G 512GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G 512GB price in India starts at Rs.91,899. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G 512GB is Rs.104,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5g 512gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 45W: 65 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 4700 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass Victus 2
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 76.2 mm
    • 7.6 mm
    • 196 grams
    • Phantom Black, Cream
    • 157.8 mm
    Display
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 390 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2
    • 88.73 %
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 1750 nits
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    General
    • February 2, 2023 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v13
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy S23 Plus 5G 512GB
    • Samsung One UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 TDD N38 / N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.3
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 TDD N38 / N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
    • LPDDR5X
    • LPDDR5X
    • 8 GB
    • 4 nm
    • Adreno 740
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 12MP + 10MP
    Special Features
    • Ultrasonic
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 512 GB
    • UFS 4.0
    • Yes
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5g 512gb