Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 92,999 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.52 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹92,999 (speculated)
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.52 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 341 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Full Specifications

  • 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 32 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • 516 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Samsung One UI
  • May 24, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v12
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.52 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 64 bit
  • Samsung Exynos 2200
  • 4 nm
  • 8 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 108+12+12+12 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Ultrasonic
Storage
  • No
  • Up to 128 GB
    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra