Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 92,999 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.52 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

User Replaceable No

Wireless Charging Yes

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer Camera Autofocus Yes

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Optical Image Stabilisation Yes

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Design Ruggedness Dust proof

Waterproof Yes, Water resistant, IP68 Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED

Screen Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels

Pixel Density 516 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Model Galaxy S24 Ultra

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Custom UI Samsung One UI

Launch Date May 24, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand Samsung Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Processor Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.52 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200

Processor Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 8 GB Smart TV Features Camera 108+12+12+12 MP Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Ultrasonic Storage Expandable Memory No

User Available Storage Up to 128 GB

