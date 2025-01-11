Samsung Galaxy S25 series colour options tipped ahead of launch- All details
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 11, 2025
Photo Credit: AP
Samsung Galaxy S25 launching soon in India, know about the expected colour variants of the upcoming models.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch on January 22, 2025, in India. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The flagship series will consist of three models, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
In a recent leak, the smartphone’s back panel design was leaked along with expected colour options.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Therefore, know all the colour options of Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus along with the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Reports suggest that Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will come in black, coral red, icy blue, mint, navy, pink gold, and silver colours.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come in titanium black, titanium pink gold, titanium silver, titanium white silver, titanium grey, and titanium jade green options.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be launched with several design upgrades, offering a new look and feel.
