Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch soon: Know about top camera upgrades
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 26, 2024
Here’s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera upgrades.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely make its debut on January 22, 2025, in India as well as global markets.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to get several specification upgrades, however, the main highlight is expected to be the camera.
Therefore, know about all the rumoured camera upgrades coming to the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 200MP main rear camera which will also include a 100MP Space Zoom feature.
The smartphone is also getting an awaited ultrawide angle camera upgrade from 12MP to 50MP, allowing it to capture better-quality images.
The telephoto lens of the smartphone will likely get variable capabilities, allowing users to change the focal length in a single senor.
This new telephoto lens technology will allow 4-5x zoom along with 6-7x optical zoom capabilities.
Therefore, this year, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could come with a triple camera setup instead of a quad camera setup.
