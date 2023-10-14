Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 99,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 2100 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹99,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.85 inches (17.4 cm) Processor Samsung Exynos 2100 Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 in India is Rs. 99,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy S25 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 in India is Rs. 99,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy S25 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy S25 (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 32 MP

Processor Samsung Exynos 2100

Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Display 6.85 inches (17.4 cm) Battery Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels Display Display Type Dynamic AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 384 ppi

Screen Size 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Brand Samsung

Launch Date October 22, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Mini

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

NFC Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Fabrication 5 nm

Graphics Mali-G78 MP14

CPU Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.81 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100

RAM 12 GB

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

Not sure which

mobile to buy?