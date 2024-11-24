Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date prediction: Here’s when the Galaxy Unpacked event could take place
Here’s when the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series may debut, check details.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch is inching closer as leaks surrounding the models have started to circulate rapidly.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series will include three models, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, there also might be a Galaxy S25 Slim model.
Earlier, a Samsung survey leaked the Galaxy S25 series pre-order date which was stated to be January 5, 2025.
However, in a new leak, it is speculated that the new generation Samsung flagship may debut on January 23, 2025.
Therefore, the awaited Galaxy Unpacked event may take place on the mentioned date if the rumours are true.
This year, Samsung is expected to host the Unpacked event in the US. Therefore, the launch time and date may differ based on region.
Considering the past launch trends, Samsung launches the S-series smartphone by mid-January or the start of February.
Therefore, the leaked launch timeline for the Galaxy S25 series may be true. However, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement.
