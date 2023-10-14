Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 99,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 3700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 now with free delivery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 99,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 3700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 now with free delivery.

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 in India is Rs. 99,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender.

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 in India is Rs. 99,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Verdict

If you're in the market for a flip smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the one to go for. Despite its hefty Rs. 99999 price tag, it offers the most refined foldable smartphone experience that you can get and is still the benchmark setter when it comes to clamshell devices.