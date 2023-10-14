Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 in India is Rs. 99,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 in India is Rs. 99,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender.
If you're in the market for a flip smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the one to go for. Despite its hefty Rs. 99999 price tag, it offers the most refined foldable smartphone experience that you can get and is still the benchmark setter when it comes to clamshell devices.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.