Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 99,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 3700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹99,999
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
12 MP + 12 MP
10 MP
3700 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 in India is Rs. 99,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 in India is Rs. 99,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender
amazon
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Expert Review

  • Intuitive Flex Window display
  • Improved hinge
  • Refined design
  • Prominent crease
  • Slower charging speed

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Verdict

If you're in the market for a flip smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the one to go for. Despite its hefty Rs. 99999 price tag, it offers the most refined foldable smartphone experience that you can get and is still the benchmark setter when it comes to clamshell devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 10 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 3700 mAh
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Up to 35 Hours(4G)
  • Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Yes
  • 3700 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • Slo-motion Bokeh portrait video Video Pro Mode
  • S5K2LD, ISOCELL Plus
  • Single
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IPX8
  • Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender
  • Back: Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • 6.9 mm
  • 187 grams
  • 71.9 mm
  • 165.1 mm
Display
  • 21.9:9
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 426 ppi
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 85.63 %
  • 1200 nits
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Dynamic AMOLED
General
  • Samsung
  • Samsung One UI
  • July 27, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Head: 0.944 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • LPDDR5X
  • Adreno 740
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 4 nm
  • Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
Sensors
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
  • UFS 4.0
  • Up to 216 GB
  • Yes
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
01 Sep 2023
