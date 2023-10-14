Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 79,990 in India with 16 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G in India is Rs. 79,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 16 MP + 16 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Battery 4000 mAh

Front Camera 12 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 4000 mAh Camera Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes, Contrast Detection autofocus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Pixel Density 398 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED General Brand Samsung

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 3, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Graphics Adreno 730

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 12 GB

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

