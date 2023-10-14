Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 174,990 in India with 32 MP + 16 MP + 16 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹174,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 7.8 inches (19.81 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Rear Camera 32 MP + 16 MP + 16 MP + 16 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 16 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G in India is Rs. 174,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G base model with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G in India is Rs. 174,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G base model with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G (16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 24 MP

Display 7.8 inches (19.81 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 32 MP + 16 MP + 16 MP + 16 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 6500 x 4920 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 7.8 inches (19.81 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 363 ppi

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus General Launch Date October 11, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Graphics Adreno 730

RAM 16 GB

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 512 GB

Expandable Memory No

