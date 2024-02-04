 Nothing Phone 2a - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 36,990 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 MT6886 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 04 February 2024
Key Specs
₹36,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 MT6886
50 MP + 50 MP
32 MP
4500 mAh
Android v14
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Nothing Phone 2a Price in India

The starting price for the Nothing Phone 2a in India is Rs. 36,990.  This is the Nothing Phone 2a base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

Nothing Phone 2a

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, White
Rumoured
14% off

Nothing Phone 2a Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 GB
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200 MT6886
  • 50 MP + 50 MP
  • 32 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Battery
  • 4500 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
Design
  • Black, White
Display
  • 120 Hz
  • AMOLED
  • 20:9
  • 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 394 ppi
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
Front Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
General
  • Android v14
  • Nothing
  • February 27, 2024 (Unofficial)
Main Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • CMOS image sensor, ISO-CELL
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • 50 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.5" sensor size)50 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Dual
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200 MT6886
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A510)
  • 4 nm
  • Mali-G610 MC4
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • No
Nothing Videos

Nothing Phone 2 features and specs

The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price

19 May 2023
Tech Videos

Nothing Phone 2a News

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2 goes on sale today! Know its price, offers, specifications, more

21 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone (1)

Splendid Deal on Flipkart! Grab Nothing Phone (1) now as price plummets from Rs. 37,999 to just Rs. 28999

19 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 1:

Nothing Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone 2: Much-needed upgrades or the same old recipe?

13 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 prices in India, the US, the UK, and other countries revealed - check the full list here.

Nothing Phone 2 price in India, US, UK, and across the world! Check full list

11 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2 launched! Check features, specifications, price and more

11 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 1

Huge price cut on Nothing Phone (1)! Check all the offers on Amazon

07 Jul 2023
Mobiles News

    Nothing Phone 2a