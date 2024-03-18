NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos

Take off on a celestial adventure with NASA's latest creation, "Snap It! An Eclipse Photo Adventure", game aimed at enlightening young minds about the marvels of solar eclipses. As anticipation builds for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, NASA introduces this interactive computer game designed to engage kids aged seven and above in an educational journey through the cosmos.

Set against the backdrop of the impending celestial spectacle where the moon's shadow will traverse North America, "Snap It!" invites players to accompany an extraterrestrial voyager capturing snapshots of the sun on their expedition to Earth. The game intricately weaves lessons on the phenomenon of solar eclipses, illuminating how the moon intercepts the sun's radiance during these captivating cosmic events.

Scheduled to traverse Mexico, the United States, and Canada, the total solar eclipse promises a breathtaking spectacle. Originating over the South Pacific Ocean, the eclipse will commence its visual odyssey along Mexico's Pacific coast around 11:07 a.m. PDT, before journeying across 15 U.S. states and concluding its continental North American escapade at the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5:16 p.m. NDT, as reported by NASA.

A Cosmic Companion: The Alien Explorer

At the heart of the Snap It! game lies an endearing alien protagonist, a visitor from a world untouched by the splendour of solar eclipses. Players are tasked with capturing 20 enthralling photos of eclipses and other celestial objects as they transit the sun's radiant sphere. Accessible on any internet-connected computer, the game channels players' keyboard and mouse prowess to aid the alien traveller in snapping photographs. Each captured image finds a home in a meticulously curated album, accompanied by enriching information about the transiting entities, including the renowned Parker Solar Probe. Subsequently, players can craft and download virtual postcards to share their cosmic adventures with friends and family.

During the impending total solar eclipse on April 8, spectators within the path of totality, spanning 100 to 123 miles (162 to 200 kilometres) wide, will be treated to a mesmerising sight. As the moon aligns almost perfectly with the sun, obscuring its entirety for a fleeting moment, observers will behold the ethereal spectacle of the sun's outer atmosphere, known as the corona.

With "Snap It! An Eclipse Photo Adventure," NASA pioneers an innovative avenue to ignite children's curiosity about the cosmos, fostering a generation of young astronomers poised to explore the mysteries of our universe.