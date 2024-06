Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at ₹ 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Vivo V30e 5G Review: The smartphone at ₹ 27,999 steals the show with its eye-catching design, gem-cut camera module and curved display. But, does it live up to the hype? Read the full Vivo V30e 5G review to know if it's worth buying