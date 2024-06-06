 Vivo X Fold 3 Pro - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
VivoXFold3Pro_Display_8.03inches(20.4cm)
VivoXFold3Pro_FrontCamera_32MP+32MP
VivoXFold3Pro_RAM_16GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39727/heroimage/161013-v2-vivo-x-fold-3-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoXFold3Pro_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39727/heroimage/161013-v2-vivo-x-fold-3-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoXFold3Pro_4
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 06 Jun 2024

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 115,290 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor , 5700 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
Eclipse Black Solar White
512 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Key Specs

RAM

16 GB

Display

8.03 inches

Battery

5700 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Summary

Vivo is set to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, in India. This highly anticipated device, teased on Flipkart, promises to revolutionise the foldable smartphone market with its cutting-edge features and robust specifications. Let's dive into what we can expect from this flagship device.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro- Expected Launch Date in India

Vivo announced on May 20 that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will soon debut in India. Although the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, the launch is imminent, creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts and potential buyers.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boasts impressive specifications that set it apart from its predecessors and competitors. The primary display is an 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2200x2480 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant colours and smooth visuals. The secondary display includes a 6.53-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 1172x2748 pixels, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. These features ensure that users get a high-quality viewing experience whether the phone is folded or unfolded.The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring top-notch performance and efficiency. It comes with 16GB of RAM and offers two storage options: 512GB and 1TB, utilising UFS 4.0 technology for faster data access. The device runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4, providing a smooth and up-to-date user experience. A 5700mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging powers the phone, capable of charging the device from 1% to 100% in just 31 minutes. Additionally, it supports 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, catering to the needs of modern smartphone users.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Price in India

In China, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at 9,999 yuan, approximately Rs 1,17,000. Given the similar pricing trends, it is expected that the Indian market will see the device priced in the same range. This positions the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro as a premium offering, catering to those looking for high-end features and performance.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Camera Features

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro excels in the camera department, making it a formidable choice for photography enthusiasts. The device features a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50 MP primary camera, a 64 MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultra wide camera. On the front, the phone sports a dual selfie camera setup with two 32 MP cameras, providing high-resolution images and video calls. The camera system is enhanced with Zeiss optics, Zeiss T lens coating, dual-LED flash, and advanced video recording capabilities, including 8K video at 30fps and 4K video at 60fps with gyro-EIS for stability.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Design

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro's design is both stylish and functional. When unfolded, the phone measures 160 x 142.4 x 5.2 mm, and when folded, it measures 160 x 72.6 x 11.2 mm, making it compact yet feature-rich. Weighing 236 grams, it maintains a balance between sturdiness and portability. The device features a carbon fibre hinge for durability and flexibility, along with IPX8 water resistance. It will be available in Feather White and Thin Wing Black, catering to different aesthetic preferences.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Processor

At the heart of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This octa-core processor, built on a 4nm architecture, includes one Cortex-X4 core at 3.3 GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores at 3.2 GHz, two Cortex-A720 cores at 3.0 GHz, and two Cortex-A520 cores at 2.3 GHz. This configuration ensures exceptional performance, multitasking capabilities, and power efficiency, making the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro a powerhouse for any task.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro- Additional Features

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is packed with additional features that enhance its usability and connectivity. It includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2. The phone is equipped with dual screen fingerprint sensors, an accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass, barometer, and colour spectrum sensor. It also supports stereo speakers with 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio, Snapdragon Sound, and aptX HD for an immersive audio experience.Vivo X Fold 3 Pro promises to be a game-changer in the foldable smartphone market. With its stunning displays, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, versatile camera setup, and robust battery life, it is designed to meet the needs of tech-savvy consumers looking for premium features and performance. As its launch in India approaches, anticipation is high for what could be one of the most advanced foldable smartphones available.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India is Rs. 115,290.  This is the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Eclipse Black and Solar White. ...Read More

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Eclipse Black, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
Upcoming

More from Vivo

21% OFF

Vivo V30
  • Peacock Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,890 ₹38,999
Buy Now
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Vivo V30

Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check Details
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Vivo X100 Pro 5g

Vivo V30 Pro
  • Classic Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹41,999
Check Details
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Vivo V30 Pro

Vivo T3x
  • Crimson Bliss
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹13,499
Check Details
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Vivo T3x
Vivo Mobiles

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Competitors

4% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999 ₹134,999
Buy Now
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
17% OFF

Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999 ₹119,999
Buy Now
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • Obsidian
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹106,999
Check Details
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Google Pixel 8 Pro

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra
  • Chanson Green
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹115,350
Check Details
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Huawei Pura 70 Ultra

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Full Specifications

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

  • Display

    8.03 inches (20.4 cm)

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Front Camera

    32 MP + 32 MP

  • Battery

    5700 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5700 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 100W: 100 % in 31 minutes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Colours

    Eclipse Black, Solar White

  • Height

    159.96 mm

  • Thickness

    11.2 mm Below

  • Weight

    236 grams

  • Width

    72.55 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant, IPX8

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Pixel Density

    413 ppi

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Resolution

    2200x2480 px (QHD+)

  • Screen Size

    8.03 inches (20.4 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    91.77 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    178.02 %

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Launch Date

    June 6, 2024 (Expected)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Origin OS

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    7680x4320 @ 30 fps 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.68, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 1.3" sensor size, CMOS image sensor)50 MP f/2.0, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(2.7" sensor size)64 MP f/2.57, Telephoto Camera(70 mm focal length, 2" sensor size)

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Graphics

    Adreno 750

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (3.3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A720 + 3.2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A720 + 2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A520)

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Ultrasonic

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo Videos

Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
Tech Videos

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro News

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to launch in India today

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to launch in India today: Know how to watch livestream, expected specs, price and more

06 Jun 2024
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch date revealed: Know when the foldable smartphone is coming to India

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch date revealed: Know when the foldable smartphone is coming to India

24 May 2024
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch: Flipkart teases the new foldable smartphone- Details

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch: Flipkart teases the new foldable smartphone- Details

21 May 2024
Vivo X Fold 3

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to come with Zeiss Branded cameras, V3 imaging chip: All details about this foldable smartphone

16 May 2024
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro set to launch in India

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro set to unfold in India: From display size, hinge mechanism to camera - what to expect

13 May 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 06 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India Vivo Mobile Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip

8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 6.67 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check Details

OPPO Find N3

Red Cliff Danxia, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹145,399
Check Details

Vivo Y100i 5G

Black, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹18,890
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

Realme Narzo N65 5G

Amber Gold, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹11,499
Check Details

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Apricot Crush, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,900
₹34,990
Buy Now

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 06 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India Vivo Mobile Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Vivo X Fold 3 Pro