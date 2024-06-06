Vivo X Fold 3 Pro - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Summary

Vivo is set to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, in India. This highly anticipated device, teased on Flipkart, promises to revolutionise the foldable smartphone market with its cutting-edge features and robust specifications. Let's dive into what we can expect from this flagship device. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro- Expected Launch Date in India Vivo announced on May 20 that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will soon debut in India. Although the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, the launch is imminent, creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts and potential buyers. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boasts impressive specifications that set it apart from its predecessors and competitors. The primary display is an 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2200x2480 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant colours and smooth visuals. The secondary display includes a 6.53-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 1172x2748 pixels, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. These features ensure that users get a high-quality viewing experience whether the phone is folded or unfolded.The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring top-notch performance and efficiency. It comes with 16GB of RAM and offers two storage options: 512GB and 1TB, utilising UFS 4.0 technology for faster data access. The device runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4, providing a smooth and up-to-date user experience. A 5700mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging powers the phone, capable of charging the device from 1% to 100% in just 31 minutes. Additionally, it supports 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, catering to the needs of modern smartphone users. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Price in India In China, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at 9,999 yuan, approximately Rs 1,17,000. Given the similar pricing trends, it is expected that the Indian market will see the device priced in the same range. This positions the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro as a premium offering, catering to those looking for high-end features and performance. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Camera Features The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro excels in the camera department, making it a formidable choice for photography enthusiasts. The device features a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50 MP primary camera, a 64 MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultra wide camera. On the front, the phone sports a dual selfie camera setup with two 32 MP cameras, providing high-resolution images and video calls. The camera system is enhanced with Zeiss optics, Zeiss T lens coating, dual-LED flash, and advanced video recording capabilities, including 8K video at 30fps and 4K video at 60fps with gyro-EIS for stability. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Design The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro's design is both stylish and functional. When unfolded, the phone measures 160 x 142.4 x 5.2 mm, and when folded, it measures 160 x 72.6 x 11.2 mm, making it compact yet feature-rich. Weighing 236 grams, it maintains a balance between sturdiness and portability. The device features a carbon fibre hinge for durability and flexibility, along with IPX8 water resistance. It will be available in Feather White and Thin Wing Black, catering to different aesthetic preferences. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Processor At the heart of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This octa-core processor, built on a 4nm architecture, includes one Cortex-X4 core at 3.3 GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores at 3.2 GHz, two Cortex-A720 cores at 3.0 GHz, and two Cortex-A520 cores at 2.3 GHz. This configuration ensures exceptional performance, multitasking capabilities, and power efficiency, making the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro a powerhouse for any task. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro- Additional Features The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is packed with additional features that enhance its usability and connectivity. It includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2. The phone is equipped with dual screen fingerprint sensors, an accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass, barometer, and colour spectrum sensor. It also supports stereo speakers with 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio, Snapdragon Sound, and aptX HD for an immersive audio experience.Vivo X Fold 3 Pro promises to be a game-changer in the foldable smartphone market. With its stunning displays, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, versatile camera setup, and robust battery life, it is designed to meet the needs of tech-savvy consumers looking for premium features and performance. As its launch in India approaches, anticipation is high for what could be one of the most advanced foldable smartphones available.