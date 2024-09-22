Want quick access? Know how to create an iPhone lock screen shortcut today
Published Sep 22, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
You can access apps and perform tasks directly from your iPhone's Lock Screen. Use the Shortcuts app to set up custom shortcuts for convenience.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Find the Shortcuts app on your home screen. If it's hard to spot, use Spotlight Search to quickly locate it.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Start a New Shortcut: Tap the "+" button in the top right corner. This action allows you to create a new shortcut for your Lock Screen.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Select "Add Action." Here, search for the action you wish to perform. For example, look for "Play Music" if you want to play a song.
Photo Credit: AP
Enter the details for your chosen action. If you're playing a song, specify the title or artist you want to hear.
Photo Credit: Apple
After adding the action, tap the three dots in the corner of the shortcut. Choose "Add to Home Screen" to link it to your Lock Screen.
Photo Credit: Apple
Customise Your Shortcut: Before finalising, you can change the icon and name of your shortcut. This personalization helps you easily identify it.
Photo Credit: Apple
Now, tap the shortcut on your Lock Screen. This action triggers the task you set up, enhancing your iPhone experience.
