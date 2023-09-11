Apple event 2023: Know all about iOS 17 release date, features, changes, more

Waiting for iOS 17? The new Apple OS upgrade is expected to launch at the Apple Event 2023. In case you are interested, Apple event 2023 start time is 10:30 PM IST (India)/10 AM PT (California).

iOS 17 was first introduced at the WWDC 2023. However, the company did not confirm any launch date. 

As per rumours Apple’s new iOS 17 is expected to be launched alongside the iPhone 15 lineup at the Apple 2023 event. The new upgrades are rumoured to have outstanding features for users.

As per reports, iPhones with A12 Bionic chipset and the other later version will be eligible to upgrade their OS with the new iOS 17. The iOS 17-supported devices may start from the iPhone XS and continue til iPhone 14 series. Check iOS 17 features:

There is a new feature called “Contact Posters” which will enable users to personalize their profile on user contacts. It can be customized with photos, texts,  typography, and more.

There is a new voicemail feature in which you can leave messages explaining your call, and recipients can do the same when they call you.

The iOS 17 will have an upgraded AirDrop and SharePlay functionality where users will be able to share contacts with other iPhones or Apple Watches.

Another massive improvement will be the iPhone’s “autocorrect” which will be integrated with machine learning to adapt the user’s writing style and will make corrections accordingly.

There are more upgrades in widgets,  Accessibility,  Messages app, Apple Maps, and more which may come in handy to users and improve their overall iPhone experience.

There will be a new Journal app in iOS 17. Apple says it will "appreciate life and preserve memories.” The app will be integrated with machine learning for moment suggestions

More details about iOS 17 will be announced at the Apple 2023 event, which is scheduled for September 12. 

As of now, iOS 17 is being analyzed by developer beta testers so they can integrate the update into new iPhone 15 models without any bugs or glitches.

