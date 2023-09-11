 iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India: Know what’s coming ahead of Apple event 2023

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 11, 2023
 iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India: The smartphone is expected to be launched at the Apple 2023 event, which is taking place on September 12, at the company's headquarters in Cupertino. Know how much it will cost this year.

On September 12, at the Apple event 2023, the next generation of iPhones will be launched. It is expected that there will be four new models in the upcoming release and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the most expensive.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most desired device, and it is expected that it will attract the most initial sales and stay in demand for a long time.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is already hyped due to its rumoured specs and upgrades. And most likely it will be a tough competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This year iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a new titanium frame which may reduce its weight as compared to its predecessor. Additionally, it may feature a new action button and even a periscope camera.

These are some of the rumoured upgrades that are keeping the bar high for iPhone 15 Pro Max and are exciting buyers even before the launch.

However, the smartphone may come with an increased price tag than expected earlier. This year the iPhone 15 Pro Max price may increase massively.

As per reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max price may get a hike of $200 and start from $1299, which is more than anticipated.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India may increase from Rs.139900 to Rs.159900, which is a big hike from iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The original information about the price will be revealed at the Apple Event which is scheduled for September 12.

Viewers in India can watch the Apple event 2023 that will launch the iPhone 15 Pro Max at 10:30 PM IST. 

