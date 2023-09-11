iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India: Know what’s coming ahead of Apple event 2023
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 11, 2023
iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India: The smartphone is expected to be launched at the Apple 2023 event, which is taking place on September 12, at the company's headquarters in Cupertino. Know how much it will cost this year.
On September 12, at the Apple event 2023, the next generation of iPhones will be launched. It is expected that there will be four new models in the upcoming release and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the most expensive.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most desired device, and it is expected that it will attract the most initial sales and stay in demand for a long time.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is already hyped due to its rumoured specs and upgrades. And most likely it will be a tough competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
This year iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a new titanium frame which may reduce its weight as compared to its predecessor. Additionally, it may feature a new action button and even a periscope camera.