Apple Event 2023 Live: iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 and more to be unveiled; 1 day to go!

LIVE UPDATES

Apple event 2023 launch live updates: We are just one day away from the highly anticipated Apple ‘Wonderlust’ event. It is the annual September event by the company, which generally introduces the new generation of iPhones, as well as other Apple products to the consumers. This time, it is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series, which will include the iPhone 15 , iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Alongside, the Apple Watch Series 9 is also expected to be unveiled. Some surprise products can also be announced, just as the Apple WWDC event in June introduced the Apple Vision Pro. Some leaks have revealed that the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and new AirPods with USB-C charging case can also be unveiled during the event. The Apple 2023 event takes place on September 12 at the Apple Park in California, US. The event will be both in-person and live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Apple. Just like in preceding years, CEO Tim Cook is expected to start the event by addressing the achievements of the company this year, and what awaits Apple fans in the future. As we count down till the Apple event begins, check out the latest developments and leaks around the upcoming iPhones and the Apple event , all covered live.

Apple event tomorrow: Ahead of the launch, know everything new coming with the iPhone 15 Unlike the iPhone 14, this year's non-Pro models are expected to get a number of upgrades from design to the camera. On the design front, both devices are expected to ditch the notch in favor of the hole-and-the-pill cutout to finally feature Dynamic Island. Another design change for the duo could include the addition of the USB-C type charging port instead of the lightning port. Some rumors have claimed that the non-Pro models can be featured in black, green, blue, yellow, and pink colors. Apart from this, both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are believed to get the 48MP camera that was added to the iPhone 14 Pro models. A new stacked sensor design is also expected to be added for the non-Pro models. Both models can also get the Apple A16 Bionic chipset this year. No pricing increase is expected for the non-Pro iPhone 15 models, and the standard iPhone 15 can start at $799.

Apple event 2023 latest updates: When and where to watch iPhone 15 launch in India The Apple event, dubbed ‘Wonderlust', is set to take place tomorrow, September 12 at 10:00 AM PT. After a couple of years where the events were only held in online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wonderlust event will be an in-person event, held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park in Cupertino, California. For those who wish to watch the unveiling of the latest iPhone 15 series, alongside other Apple products online, you can watch the event online. The iPhone 15 launch in India time will be 10:30 PM IST. This is when the event starts. Even though the Apple event is an in-person event, it will be live-streamed on various platforms, where Apple will showcase its latest innovations in tech. The Wonderlust event can be live-streamed through the Apple TV app. Alternatively, viewers can watch the announcements on the official Apple Events page as well. You can also head over to Apple's YouTube channel to catch the launch of the iPhone 15 live.

iPhone 15 event on September 12: The iPhone 15 Pro models can get a battery boost Over the years, iPhones have become bigger and heavier to accommodate larger batteries to provide enough fuel to sustain high-demanding hardware. However, this year, the iPhones are likely lighter in weight yet they have not compromised on their battery performance. As per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the expected titanium frame for the Pro models will result in about a 10 percent reduction in weight. However, the new 3nm A17 Bionic chipset is expected to offer such a remarkable performance optimization that it increases the battery life significantly. The combination of these two factors can make the iPhone 15 Pro models a lucrative proposition for those who prefer their smartphones to be lightweight but do not want a compromise on the battery life. But this is not all that the Pro models might be featuring this year. The Pro models can also feature a programmable Action button, that is touted to replace the ‘mute switch'. Additionally, they can also feature the USB Type-C charging port, but with faster charging speeds compared to the non-Pro models. Further, they are expected to get thinner bezels and a slightly more curved display.

Apple event tomorrow: Expected iPhone 15 price Despite a number of new features expected to come to the iPhone 15, there are no leaks pointing towards a price hike. This year, some tipsters have claimed that the prices for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can see an increase between $100 to $200, but a similar trend for the standard model is not expected. As things stand, the iPhone 15 should be available for $799. According to leaks, the upcoming iPhone 15 models are anticipated to receive significant enhancements this year. The feature known as Dynamic Island, first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models, is expected to be extended to the entire iPhone 15 lineup. Additionally, it has been reported that Apple is preparing to replace the lightning port with a USB Type-C connector, in compliance with EU regulations. Furthermore, there are speculations that the iPhone 15 may feature a new 48-megapixel stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS). Apart from that, they are also expected to be equipped with the A16 Bionic chipset, although they will miss out on the A17 Bionic chipset, which is being reserved for the Pro models.

Apple 2023 event latest updates: iPhone 15 launch during a smartphone slump? Apple's launch event could not have come at a worse time as the smartphone industry is experiencing somewhat of a slump as of late. With around six weeks to go, Apple has acknowledged this slowdown, accepting that “the smartphone market has been in a decline for the last couple of quarters in the United States”, according to tipster Mark Gurman. Apple's iPhone sales slumped by 2.4 percent to $39.7 billion in the last quarter, but Apple would be hoping to entice buyers with its slew of upgrades that it is set to roll out with the iPhone 15 series. Even the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have been tipped for big upgrades such as Dynamic Island and USB Type-C port, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a new periscope camera. Will these upgrades be enough to attract buyers and pull the smartphone industry from this slump? We will find out soon enough.

iPhone 15 Launch tomorrow Live Updates: Know where to watch the Apple event This year's Apple event, dubbed Wonderlust, will be both an in-person event as well as live streamed globally. As per some rumors, the event will be pre-recorded and those attending from the Apple Park in Cupertino, California, will watch the recording from the premises and then will get hands-on time with the products. The rest of the world can join the live stream on the official YouTube channel of Apple. A link to the stream has already gone up on the channel, and it will start at 10:30 PM IST tomorrow, September 12. Click here to watch the stream.