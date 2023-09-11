iPhone 15 Pro price in India: Apple Event 2023 sneak peek
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 11, 2023
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 models are all set to launch tomorrow, September 12. Know the Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in India.
Tomorrow, at the Apple Event 2023, we’ll get to see the new iPhone 15 Pro and 3 other iPhones. Apple will finally announce its new smartphones and smartwatches that will set the market trend for the upcoming year.
As per reports, at the Apple 2023 event, there will be two standard devices, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Additionally, there will be two Pro versions: iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Many of the buyers may be eyeing the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max as they will be the high-end iPhone of this year. However, there is a catch.
This year, Apple may have planned to increase the price of iPhone Pro versions, including the iPhone 15 Pro price.
As per rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro price will be increased by $100 as compared to iPhone 14 Pro. Therefore, this model may be priced at $1099 in the United States.