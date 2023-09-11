  iPhone 15 Pro price in India: Apple Event 2023 sneak peek

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 11, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 models are all set to launch tomorrow, September 12. Know the Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in India.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Tomorrow, at the Apple Event 2023, we’ll get to see the new iPhone 15 Pro and 3 other iPhones. Apple will finally announce its new smartphones and smartwatches that will set the market trend for the upcoming year.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

As per reports, at the Apple 2023 event, there will be two standard devices, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Additionally, there will be two Pro versions: iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Many of the buyers may be eyeing the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max as they will be the high-end iPhone of this year. However, there is a catch.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

This year, Apple may have planned to increase the price of iPhone Pro versions, including the iPhone 15 Pro price. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

As per rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro price will be increased by $100 as compared to iPhone 14 Pro. Therefore, this model may be priced at  $1099 in the United States.

Check product
Photo Credit: Unsplash

That means iPhone 15 Pro price in India may be increased from Rs. 129900 to Rs.139900. Which is a huge difference from the previous year’s version.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

However, the iPhone 15 Pro price increase may not affect buyers' decisions as the smartphone is getting massive upgrades in various aspects.

check more
Photo Credit: Unsplash

The iPhone 15 Pro may feature the new A17 Bionic chipset which will be an upgrade from iPhone 14 Pro Max model. Additionally, it may come with a new action button. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

All the official information about the new iPhone 15 lineup will be revealed at the Apple event 2023.

Check out related web stories:
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
iPhone 15 launch: Date to price, everything we know about Apple’s next iPhone series
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price in India: As Apple event 2023 looms large, know what to expect
iPhone 15 price in India: Check Apple event 2023 date too
View more