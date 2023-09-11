iPhone 15 Pro Max camera: Check out the new periscope lens ahead of Apple event 2023
Published Sep 11, 2023
The new iPhone 15 lineup will be launching at the Apple event 2023 on September 12. Rumour has it that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a fancy new camera.
iPhone 15 Pro Max will be Apple’s latest high-end iPhone with a huge price tag. The smartphone will officially launch tomorrow, September 12 at the Apple 2023 event.
There are various leaks that surround the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera, including the possibility of a new periscope telephoto lens. This iPhone 15 Pro Max periscope camera is expected to improve the zoom range massively.