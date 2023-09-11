iPhone 15 Pro Max camera: Check out the new periscope lens ahead of Apple event 2023

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 11, 2023
The new iPhone 15 lineup will be launching at the Apple event 2023 on September 12. Rumour has it that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a fancy new camera.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will be Apple’s latest high-end iPhone with a huge price tag. The smartphone will officially launch tomorrow, September 12 at the Apple 2023 event.

There are various leaks that surround the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera,  including the possibility of a new periscope telephoto lens. This iPhone 15 Pro Max periscope camera is expected to improve the zoom range massively.

This year Apple has planned to improve the zoom quality of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. So, if the company introduces periscope telephoto camera, it will be one of the biggest upgrades. 

But, the catch of this new upgrade is that it will be only available in one of the new iPhones and that is the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Samsung has been using the periscope camera for some time now and it is currently featured on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which has the capability of 10x optical zoom.

Periscope cameras have increased sensor-to-opening gaps that enable lenses to provide more optical zoom. Therefore, it can capture farther objects more sharply. 

Earlier, the iPhone 14 Pro Max had a 3x optical zoom, and now with a periscope telephoto camera, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have 5x-6x zooming capabilities. Some say even 10x.

According to Tom’s Guide, Apple may have repositioned cameras to fit the periscope camera in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The ultrawide and telephoto cameras may get a new placement.

With the new upgrade, Apple may give neck-to-neck competition to other Android devices, especially in the camera department. 

Apple will launch the new iPhone 15 lineup at the Apple Event 2023, which will take place on September 12 in Cupertino. 

