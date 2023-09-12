 iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 12, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

The iPhone 15 will be launching today at the Apple 2023 event. Before that, you can check iPhone 15 price in US below.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Today, Apple will launch its latest iPhone 15 models at the Apple Wonderlust event. This is one of the biggest launch events of the year. Apple 2023 event date and time are September 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM IST (India) and 10 AM PT (US).

Photo Credit: Unsplash

This year, Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. 

Live updates
Photo Credit: Unsplash

A number of leaks by impeccable sources have stated that Apple may consider increasing the price of some of the iPhone 15 models. So, will the iPhone 15 price in US increase?

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Now, as per reports, the iPhone 15 price in US may not experience a hike and it may remain similar to last year’s iPhone 14.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The rumoured iPhone 15 price in US is stated at $799 for the 128 GB version. However, the official prices will be announced at the Apple launch event.

Check product
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Tipsters and experts speculate that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max prices may increase in the US.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

This year, the iPhone 15 is expected to feature Dynamic Island and a USB-C type charging port. Additionally, it may feature an A16 Bionic Chipset which was also available in iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Check more
Photo Credit: Unsplash

It is expected that the iPhone 15 camera may get a bigger 48MP main sensor that can capture sharp images. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

All the official details about the iPhone 15 will be revealed at the Apple event 2023 which is happening today, September 12.

Check out related web stories:
iPhone 15 price in India: Check Apple event 2023 date too
iPhone 15 Pro Max camera: Check out the new periscope lens ahead of Apple event 2023
iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India: Know what’s coming ahead of Apple event 2023
iPhone 15 Pro price in India: Apple Event 2023 sneak peek
View more