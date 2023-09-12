iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
The iPhone 15 will be launching today at the Apple 2023 event. Before that, you can check iPhone 15 price in US below.
Today, Apple will launch its latest iPhone 15 models at the Apple Wonderlust event. This is one of the biggest launch events of the year. Apple 2023 event date and time are September 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM IST (India) and 10 AM PT (US).
This year, Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.