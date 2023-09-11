iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023

The rumored USB-C charging port for the iPhone 15 series has sparked excitement among consumers, according to a SellCell survey. Check the good news ahead of Apple 2023 event.

The iPhone 15 series is anticipated to be highly popular due to a significant change - the adoption of a USB-C charging cable.

Apple has used the Lightning charging port for a decade but is under pressure from the European Union to standardize electronic accessories by the end of 2024.

 Many Apple fans are excited about the potential switch to USB-C as it would allow them to use a single charging cable for their MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones.

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 15 series on September 12 at the Apple event 2023, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

 A survey conducted by SellCell found that 63 percent of iPhone users would consider upgrading to the iPhone 15 if it featured a USB-C charging connector.

Among those iPhone users, 37 percent were motivated by the convenience of using a single charging cable for multiple devices.

The survey included over 1000 iPhone users and 1000 Android users to gauge the impact of USB-C charging ports on upgrade decisions.

 Surprisingly, 44 percent of Android users also expressed interest in the iPhone 15 if it adopted the new charging port, with 35 percent citing compatibility with non-Apple charging cables as a reason.

Other reasons for the switch included faster data transfer speeds (12.6 percent), quicker charging (13.5 percent), and the ability to share chargers with household members (7.2 percent).

There are rumors of a chip within the iPhone 15's charging port that could potentially limit charging and data transfer speeds when using non-proprietary or third-party connectors, but this remains unconfirmed.

