iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023

Surprisingly, 44 percent of Android users also expressed interest in the iPhone 15 if it adopted the new charging port, with 35 percent citing compatibility with non-Apple charging cables as a reason.
Other reasons for the switch included faster data transfer speeds (12.6 percent), quicker charging (13.5 percent), and the ability to share chargers with household members (7.2 percent).
There are rumors of a chip within the iPhone 15's charging port that could potentially limit charging and data transfer speeds when using non-proprietary or third-party connectors, but this remains unconfirmed.