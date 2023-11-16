 Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga401qm K2144ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QM K2144TS Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QM K2144TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 169,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HS Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QM K2144TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QM K2144TS Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹169,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HS
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
2560 x 1440 Pixels
1.70 Kg weight
See full specifications
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QM K2144TS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QM K2144TS Laptop in India is Rs. 169,990.  At Amazon, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QM K2144TS Laptop in India is Rs. 169,990.  At Amazon, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QM K2144TS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 138,489.  It comes in the following colors: Moonlight White.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 76WHr Battery AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 14 QHD 165Hz 3ms 6GB RTX 3050 16GB RAM 512GB SSD GA402NJ L8094WS ProArt MD300 Mouse

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, 76WHr Battery, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 14" QHD+ 165Hz/3ms, 6GB RTX 3050, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD), GA402NJ-L8094WS ProArt MD300 Mouse
₹167,989 ₹138,489
Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga401qm K2144ts Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 180 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 210 ppi
  • LED
  • 120 Hz
  • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
  • No
  • Quad HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display with Adaptive Sync (16:9 Aspect Ratio 300 nits Brightness 1000:1 Contrast Ratio 100% DCI-P3 Pantone Validated)
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
General Information
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Moonlight White
  • 1.70 Kg weight
  • Asus
  • GA401QM-K2144TS
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 32 GB
  • 1x32 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 32 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Built-in Array Microphone
  • 2 x 0.7 W Tweeter, 2 x 2.5 W Speakers with Smart AMP Technology, AI Mic Noise-canceling, Dolby Atmos Software, Smart Amp
  • Yes
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
Networking
  • Yes
  • 6
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • 3.0 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HS
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QM K2144TS Laptop News

ASUS VivoBook 15
Budget laptops that are affordable and FAST: Under Rs. 30,000, check these HP, Xiaomi, Infinix laptops
22 Aug 2022
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14, VivoBook 16X launched today; Check pricing, specs
22 Aug 2022
Asus
Asus just launched a gaming TABLET that can play GTA 5 easily! This is what it costs in India
22 Aug 2022
Asus Vivobook S14
Asus Vivobook S14 (S3402) review: Dazzling Entertainment system
22 Aug 2022
Laptops News Icon

    Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga401qm K2144ts Laptop