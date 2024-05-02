 ASUS unveils 2024 gaming lineup featuring TUF Gaming A15 and ROG Strix G16- All details | Laptops-pc News
ASUS India introduces new gaming laptops, ROG Strix G16 and TUF Gaming A15, promising top-notch performance and immersive experiences for gamers.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 02 2024, 16:47 IST
ASUS launches new gaming laptops, the TUF Gaming A15 and ROG Strix G16 in India. (Amazon)

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers (ROG), has unveiled its latest gaming lineup for 2024, introducing refreshed models to both the ROG and TUF families. The new additions include the ROG Strix G16 and ASUS TUF Gaming A15, promising top-notch gaming experiences through a blend of advanced technology and versatility. With high-performance gaming displays and advanced cooling systems, ROG aims to provide seamless gaming, streaming, and creative experiences.

Affordable Options for Every Gamer

Catering to a wide range of gamers, from casual players to professionals, the refreshed 2024 lineup offers personalised options to suit individual preferences. The ROG Strix G16 starts at Rs. 199990, while the TUF Gaming A15 starts at Rs. 124990, available both online and offline.

Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, expressed the company's commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional gaming experiences to the Indian gaming community. He highlighted ASUS's dedication to meeting the needs of professional gamers through reliable and powerful devices.

ROG Strix G16

The ROG Strix G16 is designed for competitive gamers seeking superior performance, featuring the latest Intel i9 14th Gen 14900HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU. Its esports-quality keyboard and Aura Sync accents enhance gameplay immersion, while the Intelligent Cooling Ecosystem ensures optimised performance.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15

On the other hand, the refreshed ASUS TUF Gaming A15 targets both gaming enthusiasts and casual players with its high-performance specifications, including the latest AMD Ryzen R9 8495H Processor and NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics. Equipped with a G-Sync enabled panel and advanced cooling system, the TUF A15 delivers impressive gaming performance and long-lasting battery life.

Also read: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus chip for laptops unveiled, promising enhanced performance and AI capabilities

Both the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 and ROG Strix G16 are available for purchase on ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, and Amazon, providing gamers with access to these powerful gaming machines.

First Published Date: 02 May, 16:47 IST
