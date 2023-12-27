Hp 15s Ey2001au Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 2820 Printer Laptop
HP 2820 Printer Laptop 15s-ey2001AU
The starting price for the HP 15s ey2001AU in India is Rs. 54,999. At Amazon, the HP 15s ey2001AU can be purchased for Rs. 57,489. This is the HP 15s ey2001AU base model with 16 GB DDR4 , 512 GB SSD RAM. It comes in the following colors: . ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.