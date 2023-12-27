 Hp 15s Ey2001au Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 15s ey2001AU

HP 15s ey2001AU is a laptop, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with AMD Octa-Core Ryzen 7 (5700U) 4.2 Ghz Processor and 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15s ey2001AU from HT Tech. Buy HP 15s ey2001AU now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹54,999
AMD Octa-Core Ryzen 7 (5700U) 4.2 Ghz
16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
HP 15s ey2001AU Price in India

The starting price for the HP 15s ey2001AU in India is Rs. 54,999.  At Amazon, the HP 15s ey2001AU can be purchased for Rs. 57,489.  This is the HP 15s ey2001AU base model with 16 GB DDR4 , 512 GB SSD

HP SmartChoice 15s Ryzen 5 5500U 16GB RAM 512GB SSD 15 6 39 6 cm FHD Laptop

HP [SmartChoice] 15s, Ryzen 5-5500U, 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6"(39.6 cm) FHD Laptop/Alexa Built-in/Windows 11 /AMD Radeon Graphics/MSO 2021/1.69 Kg, eq2132au, eq2182au
₹59,109 ₹46,490
HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 512GB SSD 15 6inches 39 6cm FHD Anti Glare Micro Edge Display Intel Iris Xe Graphics Dual Speakers Windows 11 Home Alexa Built in MSO 2021 1 69kg 15s fq5009TU

HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6inches(39.6cm) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge Display/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Dual Speakers/Windows 11 Home/Alexa Built-in/MSO 2021/1.69kg, 15s-fq5009TU
₹64,535 ₹54,999
HP Laptop

HP Laptop 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics, FPR, FHD Camera, Metal Body,Backlit KB (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.59 kg), hr0001TU
₹78,477 ₹62,790
Hp 15s Ey2001au Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm), 1920 x 1080 px Display
Performance
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
  • AMD Octa-Core Ryzen 7 (5700U) 4.2 Ghz
    Hp 15s Ey2001au