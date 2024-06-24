Lenovo Ideapad Slim 15amn7 Gen 7 (82vg00ewin) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 15AMN7 Gen 7 82VG00EWIN Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 15AMN7 Gen 7 82VG00EWIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 32,759 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 - 7520U Processor and RAM.
Not officially announced yet
The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 15AMN7 Gen 7 (82VG00EWIN) Laptop (AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price
The price for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 15AMN7 Gen 7 82VG00EWIN Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 32,759. It is expected to come in the following colors: Cloud
Grey. The status of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 15AMN7 Gen 7 82VG00EWIN Laptop is Upcoming.
Read More
Read Less
Key Specs
Operating System
Windows 11 Home Basic
Processor
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 - 7520U
View all detailed Specs
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 15amn7 Gen 7 (82vg00ewin) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 15amn7 Gen 7 82vg00ewin Laptop Full Specifications
SPEC SCORE
2/
10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
