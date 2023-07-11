Asus Rog Strix G17 G713qm K4215ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Home Laptops in India Asus Laptop Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 159,000 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor and RAM.

1/4 2/4 3/4 View all Images View all Images 4/4 Key Specs Price ₹159,000 (speculated) Display Size 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Processor AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX SSD Capacity 1 TB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 2.4 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop in India is Rs. 159,000. It comes in the following colors: Black. Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM-K4215TS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB) (1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)

Asus Rog Strix G17 G713qm K4215ts Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 240 W AC Adapter W

Battery Cell 4 Cell Display Details Display Type LED

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Pixel Density 127 ppi

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Size 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)

Touchscreen No General Information Operating System Type 64-bit

Brand Asus

Thickness 24.7 Millimeter thickness

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Weight 2.4 Kg weight

Colour Black

Model G713QM-K4215TS Memory RAM speed 3200 Mhz

Memory Layout 2x8 Gigabyte

RAM type DDR4

Expandable Memory 32 GB

Capacity 16 GB

Memory Slots 2 Multimedia Speakers Built-in Speakers

Video Recording 720p HD

In-built Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Array Microphone

Webcam Yes

Secondary cam(Rear-facing) No

Sound Technologies Smart Amp Technology, 2x 4W speaker with Smart Amp Technology Networking Bluetooth Version 6.0

Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Graphic Processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Clock-speed 3.3 Ghz

Graphics Memory 6 GB

Processor AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Backlit Keyboard Yes

Keyboard Gaming Keyboard Ports Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes

USB 3.0 slots 3

Ethernet Ports 1 Storage SSD Capacity 1 TB

